Jesse Lingard set to be available as free agent with ex-Man Utd midfielder quitting FC Seoul

Lingard's departure concludes a tenure that brought no trophies but did lift FC Seoul back into competitive relevance. During his debut season, he played a pivotal role in steering the capital side to fourth place in the K League, their best finish since 2019, while the most recent campaign ended with the team in sixth. Across 66 matches, Lingard recorded 18 goals and 10 assists, figures that underline his steady influence after a turbulent chapter in his career.

Lingard enjoyed a surge of individual recognition this year, most notably during a blistering run in July. Over four league matches, he scored twice, took home two Man of the Match honours and earned a Player of the Week award. That form ultimately earned him the division’s Player of the Month trophy, his first major individual accolade in South Korea.

His improved performances also translated to continental competition. In a crucial AFC Champions League Elite clash away to Chinese champions Shanghai Port, Lingard orchestrated a 3-1 victory almost single-handedly. He broke the deadlock with a clinical finish shortly after half-time and, even after Mateus Vital pulled the hosts level, the midfielder responded by supplying a pinpoint cross for Lucas Silva to restore Seoul’s lead. He wrapped up the night with another crisp strike, sealing three points that strengthened Seoul’s position in the eastern standings.