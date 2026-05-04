Jesse Derry hospitalised as Chelsea provide update following sickening head injury in Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest

The incident occurred at the end of the first-half when Derry, who had been handed a surprise start by caretaker boss Calum McFarlane, collided with Forest defender Zach Abbott. The youngster was left needing oxygen after the clash of heads, which took place as both players challenged for a high ball in the penalty area.

While Abbott was eventually able to continue, Derry remained stationery on the pitch for over 10 minutes. The medical staff's intervention was immediate, and the concern from players on both sides was evident as the 18-year-old received treatment before being carried off on a stretcher to a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Interim coach Calum McFarlane told BBC Match of the Day after the game: "All signs positive at the moment so we're hopeful he's in a good condition and from what we've heard it's positive.

"Gutted for Jesse, I thought he did well in the game. He gave us a threat - a massive moment for him that has ended sadly."