Jess Park is one of Europe's most in-form attackers - so how do England's Lionesses get the best out of Man Utd's star midfielder?

It's not a straightforward question for Wiegman to answer, either. Previously, when she was at City, Park played regularly as a central midfielder or in a No.10 role, and thus that was where she was often used by England, bar a couple of exceptions. It's also worth noting that, during that time, Park was not a key player for the Lionesses, making just one substitute appearance during the triumphant Euro 2025 campaign.

Now, at United, she's making a case for a bigger role at international level while playing in a different position. Wearing red, Park has largely been deployed on the right, albeit with license to drift into whichever spaces appear, wherever they might be, so long as she remains disciplined in her defensive duties and honours them regardless.

Despite her starting position changing in recent weeks, after a flurry of January transfer activity at United brought some new attackers into the fold, that message has remained the same, whether she has lined up on the right, the left or in the centre.