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imago-sport-1084542971.jpgBranislav Racko
Alvino Hanafi

Ready for war! Liverpool star Jacquet primed for Bee-ting as Frenchman warns of Brentford battle

J. Jacquet
Brentford vs Liverpool
Liverpool
Brentford
Premier League

Liverpool centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has warned his team-mates to prepare for a "battle all over the field" against Brentford. The Frenchman, freshly crowned Liverpool's Player of the Month, emphasized the need to secure three points following their recent league defeat to Manchester City.

  • Jacquet warns Liverpool to expect Brentford battle

    Liverpool centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has urged his side to embrace the physical test awaiting them at Brentford on Saturday. Andoni Iraola’s side travel to the Gtech Community Stadium aiming to get their Premier League campaign back on track after falling to Manchester City last time out.

    The 21-year-old has started all six top-flight matches for the Reds in 2026-27 since his summer arrival from Stade Rennais.

    Having bounced back with a midweek Champions League win against LASK, Jacquet insists the squad must now replicate that form domestically.

  • Liverpool v Fulham - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Defender reveals Iraola warning and duelling intensity

    Jacquet revealed that manager Iraola has already made the game's tactical demands crystal clear to the squad. "The manager has already told us that it’s going to be a battle all over the field," Jacquet stated. "However, we’ve been working hard in training, even though time has been a bit short. And we will be ready."

    "I think that we’ve already shown how we can bounce back over in Austria but now it’s important to get back to winning ways, this time in the Premier League."

    Highlighting the physical adaptation to English football, he added: "I find that the biggest difference of all is the intensity of the duels and individual battles. There are more one-on-one battles to contend with during the 90 minutes."

  • Fan award and Zidane praise cap dream start

    Jacquet's stellar start to life at Anfield saw him crowned Liverpool's overall Player of the Month for August and September, topping fan votes ahead of Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak. The defender also earned his first senior France caps under Zinedine Zidane during the international break.

    "Just to say thank you – thank you to my teammates, thank you to the fans for this award. I'm really happy," Jacquet said at the AXA Training Centre. "It's special that the fans chose me. It's a good reward. I hope I have many more."

    Reflecting on his Les Bleus debut, he noted: "I don’t think it gets much better really, for me as a Frenchman, than playing in front of your whole nation. It was a magical moment."

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-ATLETICOAFP

    Reds target domestic momentum at Gtech Community Stadium

    Having kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets during September, Jacquet aims to maintain his high performance levels against Thomas Frank's side.

    "I hope I can remain in this decent run of form," Jacquet concluded. "Things have been going well up to now, even though it’s still only early in the season. I’ll be trying hard to keep performance levels high."

    A victory at Brentford would provide Liverpool with crucial momentum ahead of a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures.

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Premier League

17 Oct 2026

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