Jeremy Jacquet joins Liverpool! Reds confirm signing as Arne Slot's side beat Chelsea to Rennes star in £60m transfer

The defender has spoke out about his feelings after agreeing to join the Reds. He said: "I am honoured to sign for Liverpool, one of the greatest football institutions in the world. It was also very important for me to finish my adventure in red and black on a high note, at the club I grew up with, the club that is so close to my heart. I am approaching this second half of the season with the desire to experience some wonderful emotions with my teammates and the fans."

Chelsea had initially been linked with a move for Jacquet and even held talks with the player. However, Jacquet reportedly decided he preferred a move to Anfield, with Chelsea having since recalled Mamadou Sarr from a loan spell with Strasbourg.

