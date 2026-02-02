Getty/GOAL
Jeremy Jacquet joins Liverpool! Reds confirm signing as Arne Slot's side beat Chelsea to Rennes star in £60m transfer
Liverpool issue Jacquet statement
The club announced the transfer on their website: "Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, with the defender set to join the club ahead of the 2026-27 season, subject to a work permit and international clearance. The Reds have secured a deal for the 20-year-old that will see him complete the remainder of the current campaign in Ligue 1 and move to Anfield in the summer on a long-term contract. Jacquet, who has five caps for France U21s, has made 18 appearances for Rennes in his country's top flight so far this season. Overall, the centre-back has figured on 31 occasions for Rennes since making his debut in January 2024. He also gained Ligue 1 experience during a loan spell with Clermont Foot."
Jacquet 'honoured' to sign for Liverpool
The defender has spoke out about his feelings after agreeing to join the Reds. He said: "I am honoured to sign for Liverpool, one of the greatest football institutions in the world. It was also very important for me to finish my adventure in red and black on a high note, at the club I grew up with, the club that is so close to my heart. I am approaching this second half of the season with the desire to experience some wonderful emotions with my teammates and the fans."
Chelsea had initially been linked with a move for Jacquet and even held talks with the player. However, Jacquet reportedly decided he preferred a move to Anfield, with Chelsea having since recalled Mamadou Sarr from a loan spell with Strasbourg.
Rennes 'can't compete' with Liverpool
Rennes manager Habib Beye has spoken of his disappointment at losing Jacquet but admits his team simply can't compete with the likes of Liverpool in the transfer market. He told reporters: "Getting the amount the club wants, combined with the player's wishes and keeping him with us until the end of the season, is perhaps the best deal we could have," Habib Beye acknowledged on Monday. "It's a textbook case. The club he's going to will offer him the Champions League and the best league in Europe. Whatever we do, whatever happens, we're below them in terms of club category, challenge, and salary. We don't have the resources to compete."
What comes next?
Jacquet will see out the season with Rennes and will hope to finish the campaign on a high. Rennes currently sit in sixth place in Ligue 1 and are also still i n the Coupe de France. The defender will then head to Merseyside in time for the 2026-27 season, with Liverpool hoping he can go on and have a big future at Anfield.
