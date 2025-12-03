Jenni Hermoso completes fairy tale Spain comeback with Nations League final victory over Germany as Alexia Putellas revels in 'magical night'

Although Spain are no strangers to success, Tuesday's win is a first trophy for manager Sonia Bermúdez. She replaced Montse Tomé at the helm in August and could not hide her delight at the victory.

“I’m very happy. We knew, after the match in Germany, that we could improve on that first half, and today the team came out much more switched on, much more focused, pressing higher. That was the idea. It’s true we could’ve scored in the first half, but we controlled their transitions well. Defensively, the team was spectacular, and in attack we have players with a real eye for goal. We’re very happy," she told reporters.

“I feel enormous joy. My whole family came, and people traveled from far away. We felt the fans so close—this stadium has something special. I played for this club, and I want to thank everyone for their affection and support. We wanted to give the fans this victory because they gave us everything.

"We’re going to enjoy today, this victory, because it takes so much to achieve. In February we’ll start thinking about World Cup qualifying.”