'That's an outrage!' - Javier Tebas launches scathing attack on Real Madrid TV over 'false' Negreira case claims

Tebas remains adamant that the original allegations surrounding former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira are extremely serious and must be investigated fully. However, he furiously rejected the idea that corruption is still actively taking place in 2026.

"I still hold the exact same view regarding the Negreira case: what happened was extremely serious and must be investigated to the very end," Tebas stated.

"It's one thing to investigate facts that ended years ago and quite another to build the narrative in 2026 that Negreira is still influencing Spanish refereeing today. That's an outrage. And repeating it from Real Madrid TV doesn't make it true."







