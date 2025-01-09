The former Mexico international joined Wednesday Convo to discuss team's future, Marquez's chances to be El Tri's manager

Apathy surrounds Mexico's chances in the 2026 World Cup, yet Miguel Layun remains optimistic. The former Mexico international, who earned 71 caps and lifted the Gold Cup in 2015, understands the challenges El Tri faces as they attempt to rebuild after recent disappointments.

“They are rebuilding the team,” Layun says. “They’ve merged two generations of players, and when there’s such a significant shift in age and roster composition, you have to expect tough times. That’s what we’re seeing now.”

Layun also expressed confidence in Javier Aguirre - now in his third stint as Mexico’s manager - believing that he is properly testing his squad to ensure they’re prepared for the demands of the 2026 World Cup. And that preparation will be crucial. As one of the tournament's three host nations - along with the U.S. and Canada - Mexico will face immense pressure to deliver on home soil.

In the latest edition of Wednesday Convo - a weekly Q&A with key figures in soccer - Layun sat down with GOAL to discuss expectations for El Tri ahead of 2026, the decision to bring back Aguirre, the importance of players challenging themselves in Europe, and Rafa Márquez's potential future as national team manager.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity