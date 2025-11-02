Getty Images Sport
Jarrod Bowen leads West Ham celebrations as Hammers win first home game in NINE MONTHS with defeat of Newcastle
West Ham grab their first home win in nine months
West Ham finally ended their miserable wait for a home win, producing a spirited comeback to defeat Newcastle 3-1 at the London Stadium. The match began in nervy fashion as Jacob Murphy fired the Magpies ahead within minutes, moments after captain Bowen had struck the post at the other end. However, Espirito Santo’s men responded superbly, maintaining pressure until Lucas Paqueta restored parity with a thunderous strike from distance.
The turnaround was completed before half-time when Sven Botman, sliding in to cut out Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s low cross, diverted the ball into his own net. That fortunate moment gave the home side belief, and their persistence was eventually rewarded deep into stoppage time as Tomas Soucek reacted quickest to a rebound after Nick Pope had denied Bowen. It was a well-earned victory for West Ham, who also saw a first-half penalty overturned by VAR after replays showed Newcastle’s Malick Thiaw had touched the ball before fouling Bowen.
The result brought a wave of relief for a team that had gone nine months without a home win in the Premier League. West Ham’s previous struggles underlined how much this victory meant, especially as it lifted spirits around the club despite ongoing tensions with supporters. The win keeps the Hammers in the relegation zone but narrows the gap to 17th-placed Burnley to just three points.
- Getty Images Sport
Bowen send positive message after win
After the final whistle, West Ham captain Bowen summed up the relief and renewed belief within the dressing room. Speaking to Sky Sports, Bowen admitted: "It’s obviously been a difficult period. But when I’ve spoke to the lads, [I’ve said] we’re the only ones who change it. When mine [my shot] hit the post... sometimes you think ‘Is our luck going to change?’ But we stuck at it and we went on to get a comfortable win."
The forward, who led the post-match celebrations in front of a subdued home crowd due to the ongoing sit-in protest, praised his teammates for showing resilience. "Yes, it’s been frustrating," Bowen continued. "But we have so much potential in this squad, and I’ve told the team, it’s up to us to go out and show it."
Espirito Santo delighted with first win
Meanwhile, Espirito Santo expressed his delight at securing his first win as West Ham boss, just weeks after his appointment in September. "The players are realising that winning in the Premier League, we have to work very hard,” the coach told the media. “We will do it again. The win makes it easier, there are smiles and the legs feel easier. We see slight improvements on the pitch. We have to create a platform on the pitch."
The Portuguese manager also noted it was "terrific to hear the noise at the London Stadium," hinting at a growing connection between his side and the supporters despite recent unrest.
- Getty Images Sport
West Ham to face Burnley in crucial clash
West Ham’s focus now turns to a pivotal home clash with Burnley next Saturday, a fixture that could have major implications for the relegation battle. The Hammers will enter that game with renewed confidence but also an understanding that consistency remains key if they are to climb out of danger. Espirito Santo will likely demand more of the same intensity and resilience that carried them through against Newcastle.
Off the pitch, the board will be under increasing pressure to respond to supporters’ demands after the latest demonstration of dissent. The contrast between a celebratory pitch and a protesting crowd encapsulated the ongoing divide at the heart of the club, something the owners can no longer ignore.
Advertisement