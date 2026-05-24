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Jarrod Bowen responds to future questions after West Ham suffer relegation from Premier League
West Ham suffer relegation on final day
West Ham have been relegated to the Championship, ending a 14-year stay in the top flight. The Hammers claimed a 3-0 victory over Leeds United in their final game at home, with second-half goals from Taty Castellanos, Bowen and Callum Wilson. However, Tottenham finished two points ahead of them after securing a win against Everton, sealing West Ham's fate. Bowen has spent six years at the club since joining from Hull City in January 2020. During his tenure, he has made 280 appearances, establishing himself as a firm favourite, but he is being strongly linked with a summer exit.
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Bowen reacts to future speculation
After the game, the 29-year-old winger, who is tied to a contract that expires on June 30, 2030, was asked about his plans amid widespread transfer speculation. "Listen, it’s still very, very raw. Talking about futures is disrespectful to the club, the fans, everything like that," Bowen stated. "I’m under contract here. There’s going to be rumours, there’s going to be talk, but ultimately what I see is getting this club back in the Premier League. I’ve had some really good moments here. This is a really hard moment. You never know what the future holds, but I want to see this club back in the Premier League and right now my vision is to get this club back in the Premier League."
Nuno apologises to fans
Manager Nuno, who replaced Graham Potter in September, apologised to the West Ham fans but refused to commit to staying as head coach or comment on the future of his high-profile players. "It’s a moment of deep sadness for all of us at the club," Nuno explained. "It was a tough day, we had a tough mission, we lost the privilege of deciding our own future. If you ask me now about the past and the future, I don’t think it’s the best days to understand the moment of sadness of our fans, of ourselves, of the club, and apologise and thank them for all of the support they gave us. It was a strange season in terms of points, normally 39 I think in the last 10 years or so has given the teams enough to keep safe. We improved, but it’s not enough."
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What next for Bowen and West Ham?
West Ham must now prepare for a demanding Championship season as they aim for immediate promotion. The club have huge decisions to make regarding their managerial situation and a likely squad fire sale over the summer to balance their finances. For Bowen, the focus will shift to resting before pre-season begins, and the Hammers faithful will be hopeful that he leads their push for a return to the top flight.