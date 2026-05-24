Jarrod Bowen responds to future questions after West Ham suffer relegation from Premier League

Manager Nuno, who replaced Graham Potter in September, apologised to the West Ham fans but refused to commit to staying as head coach or comment on the future of his high-profile players. "It’s a moment of deep sadness for all of us at the club," Nuno explained. "It was a tough day, we had a tough mission, we lost the privilege of deciding our own future. If you ask me now about the past and the future, I don’t think it’s the best days to understand the moment of sadness of our fans, of ourselves, of the club, and apologise and thank them for all of the support they gave us. It was a strange season in terms of points, normally 39 I think in the last 10 years or so has given the teams enough to keep safe. We improved, but it’s not enough."