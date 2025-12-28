Jarrod Bowen thought 'big balls' wife Dani Dyer 'was joking' over Celebrity SAS appearance as West Ham captain's astonishment revealed

Dyer has admitted that she decided to appear on the show to see if she's "got balls". "The shows I’ve done before have never been anything quite like this," the wife of the West Ham captain exclusively told The Sun on Sunday.

"I wanted to have a go and see if I’ve got balls. I came out thinking, ‘I’ve got big balls! I’m really glad I’ve done it," she said.

Dyer and Bowen, who have two two-year-old twins, tied the knot back in May. And despite knowing what she was signing up for, the daughter of TV icon Danny Dyer, star of Football Factory and Eastenders, has admitted that she has always wanted to do the show.

She revealed that both Bowen and Dyer were watching an episode of Celebrity SAS and decided she wanted to one day appear on the programme: "The last time I watched, I was sitting with Jarrod, and thinking, ‘I really want to do that’. Jarrod was like, ‘Are you joking, Dan?’. When the opportunity came about, I said, ‘I have to do it’. It’s very rare I get to test myself."

Asked why, Dyer replied: "Because I’m nuts. I’ve always watched it and thought, ‘Would I be able to do it?’."