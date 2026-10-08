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Jarell Quansah opens up on Thomas Tuchel trust and 'favourite position' as he battles former Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold for England spot
Tuchel's growing trust in versatile Quansah
Following a costly red card during a World Cup knockout tie, Quansah could have easily fallen down the international pecking order. However, Tuchel has firmly backed the Bayer Leverkusen defender, integrating him deeply into a reinvigorated Three Lions setup.
The versatile 23-year-old defender started three of England's first four Nations League fixtures. During a home loss to Spain and a crucial victory in Croatia, he was preferred at right-back over his former Liverpool colleague Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Tuchel then shifted Quansah centrally alongside Alexander-Arnold for a recent triumph over Czechia at Wembley. This tactical adjustment highlights his growing importance to an England side eager to move past their World Cup heartbreak and establish defensive dominance.
- AFP
A friendly rivalry on the right flank
The competition for defensive spots remains fierce, but Quansah views his battle with Alexander-Arnold as a tactical advantage rather than a personal clash. Having spent years together at Anfield, the Leverkusen star appreciates the contrasting qualities they offer the national squad.
"I feel like I can bring a lot of power down the side and Trent is so good at picking teams off from right-back with his passing," Quansah explained. "We're very different. Different games and different teams require different players. I've played with him so long, it was nice to be back out there with him - he’s an outstanding player."
Despite his capable displays on the flank, the recent central assignment against Czechia allowed him to return to his roots. "I feel like it’s probably my favourite position to play, to be honest," he admitted. "I love playing there, I've played there since I was probably 10 or 11 years old. So it was nice to be back there. It was something different as well with England. It was nice to be able to do it at Wembley."
Embracing a relentless new identity
Beyond individual roles, Tuchel has instilled a ruthless mentality across the entire team. Quansah believes the squad has successfully shed any lingering negativity, embracing a front-foot approach designed to suffocate elite opposition.
“I feel like we've put together a few performances where we've fully gone for games and not tried to sit back - that’s what we wanted to do in this camp," Quansah stated. "I think we've shown that, we've shown how aggressive and dominant we can be against top nations in a tough group. There’s a lot more to come, we want to keep learning, keep improving and go from there."
This attacking philosophy relies on immediate pressure and collective effort to maintain momentum. He added: "As soon as we score a goal, it's not easing off, it's going again, going again, and trying to get the next goal, and trying to put the next player under pressure, everyone's working for each other. If someone gets outplayed, the next person's into a tackle, that's the way we want to be, and the way we want to go forward.”
- Getty Images Sport
Nations League glory in sight
England are on the verge of securing a Nations League quarter-final berth ahead of their final Group A3 fixtures next month. Tuchel's men will host Croatia at Wembley before making a demanding trip to Madrid to face Spain, with the manager treating the remaining matches as vital preparation for future major tournaments.
Quansah confirmed the squad's immense desire to capture silverware, viewing the current campaign as a crucial stepping stone. "It’s the next big thing, the next competition we're in," he said. "And it will be massively, massively important to play the same teams we're going to play in the Euros, the coach has said it already. It’s a massive stage and a chance to bring a trophy to the country and the next step to a major competition.”
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