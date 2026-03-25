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Rahul Chalke

Japan squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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All you need to know about Japan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Japan became the first team outside of the three hosts to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their win against Bahrain in the AFC qualifiers back in March.

They have always been an entertaining team to watch, especially on the World Cup stage, and have a reputation for pulling off upsets on the biggest stage.

They topped their group in the 2022 edition of the tournament, defeating both Spain and Germany. In the Round of 16, they were knocked out by 2018 finalists Croatia on penalties.

The Samurai Blue will once again be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this time with a renewed sense of belief and motivation to finally break their Round of 16 curse.

They will not be short of top talent from Europe, along with the stability of long-serving manager Hajime Moriyasu, so let’s take a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico for the competition in 2026.

  • zion suzuki-japan-after match-20250325(C)Kenichi Arai

    Goalkeepers

    Japan are well-covered in the goalkeeping department with the young Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki being the leading contender to start between the sticks for the Samurai Blue. Suzuki has been a regular in the starting XI since Shuici Gonda's retirement in 2022.

    Keisuke Osako and Kosei Tani who currently play in the J1 League are expected to serve as the backup goalkeepers, while Tomoki Hayakawa is another option, who also plays in the Japanese top-flight. 

    PlayerClub 
    Zion SuzukiParma
    Keisuke OsakoSanfrecce Hiroshima
    Kosei TaniMachida Zelvia
    Tomoki HayakawaKashima Antlers
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  • koki machida-japan-202406(C)Getty Images

    Defenders

    The Japanese squad is expected to travel with a relatively inexperienced defense for the 2026 World Cup. Koki Machida was so impressive in the Belgian Pro League playing for Union SG, he earned a move to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim, while a fellow Bundesliga player who will be key in defense for Japan is Bayern Munich's Hiroki Ito. Although his first season with the Bavarians was affected by injuries, he has returned to fitness, but is more of a bench option for the Bavarians. 

    Youngster Hiroki Sekine is another emerging talent who plays for Reims in Ligue 2. 

    Junnosuke Suzuki and Kota Takai, who is playing for Borussia Monchengladbach on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, are also interesting options who could find their way into Hajime Moriyasu’s squad. The question remains: will they be able to deliver on the grandest stage of them all?

    PlayerClub
    Koki MachidaHoffenheim
    Hiroki SekineReims
    Junnosuke SuzukiCopenhagen
    Kota TakaiGladbach (on loan from Spurs)
    Ayumu SekoLe Havre
    Tsuyoshi WatanabeFeyenoord
    Shogo TaniguchiSint-Truidense VV
    Hiroki ItoBayern Munich
    Ko ItakuraAjax
    Seiya MaikumaAZ Alkmaar
    Yukinari SugawaraWerder Bremen (on loan from Southampton)
    Daiki HashiokaGent (on loan from Slavia Praha)
    Keigo TsunemotoBasel
    Shuto NakanoHiroshima
  • wataru endo-japan-20240905(C)Getty Images

    Midfielders

    Unlike in the defensive region, Japan are well stacked with experience in the midfield region. Liverpool star Wataru Endo has been one of the most influential players in the Japanese midfielder with over 70 caps for the Samurai Blue.

    Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada is another player who would have a important role in Japan's campaign at the 2026 World Cup. Yuito Suzuki who recently joined SC Freiburg will also have a decisive role to play.

    Other talented youngsters like Ryunosuke Sato, Kaishu Sano and Kodai Sano could also get chances under Moryasu. As it stands, Japan's midfield is well-balanced with a mixture of experienced players and young upcoming talents.

    PlayerClub
    Wataru EndoLiverpool
    Daichi KamadaCrystal Palace
    Yuito SuzukiSC Freiburg
    Koki KumasakaKashiwa Reysol
    Kaishu SanoMainz 
    Ayumu SekoLe Havre AC
    Joel FujitaSt Pauli
    Kodai SanoNEC Nijmegen
    Ryoya MorishitaBlackburn Rovers
    Kota TawaratsumidaFC Tokyo
    Ryunosuke SatoFC Tokyo
    Ao TanakaLeeds United
    Hidemasa MoritaSporting CP
    Reo HatateCeltic

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  • takefusa-kubo(C)Getty Images

    Attackers

    The Japanese squad has a number of solid options in defense and midfield, but it is in attack where they are the most dangerous. The likes of Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad and Kaoru Mitoma from Brighton are among the most lethal wingers in Europe, capable of making a difference on their own. Their pace is another key weapon that Moriyasu could use to exploit opposition defenses.

    In addition to the two wingers, forward Keito Nakamura has also been in fine form for the national team. Since making his debut in 2023, Nakamura has consistently found the back of the net for the Asian side, scoring 10 goals in 22 caps. 

    PlayerClub
    Keito NakamuraReims
    Takefusa KuboReal Sociedad
    Kaoru MitomaBrighton
    Shunsuke MitoSparta Rotterdam
    Shuto MachinoBorussia Monchengladbach
    Kento ShiogaiWolfsburg
    Daizen MaedaCeltic
    Yuki OhashiBlackburn Rovers
    Yu HirakawaHull City (on loan from Bristol City)
    Mao HosoyaKashiwa Reysol
    Ritsu DoanEintracht Frankfurt
    Ayase UedaFeyenoord
    Isa SakamotoWesterlo
  • Japan v El Salvador - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Japan's star players

    Japan possess a lethal attack along with a balanced midfield and defense. Their main attacking threats up front will undoubtedly be Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton and Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo. Both players have exceptional dribbling skills and can be dangerous in the final third.

    Ritsu Doan of Freiburg is another talented star in this Japanese side and has been a regular starter for the Blue Samurai.

    In midfield, the experience of Wataru Endo and Daichi Kamada will be crucial in dictating the tempo of play for Japan, while the likes of Kaishu Sano and Yuito Suzuki could prove decisive with their attacking contributions.

    In the backline, young Hiroki Ito could be an asset once he returns from injury. The youngster primarily plays as a center-back but can also be deployed as a left-back. Alongside Ito, Hiroki Sekine and Koki Machida are also solid defensive options.

  • Japan v Bahrain - FIFA World Cup Asian 3rd QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Predicted Japan Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    In goal for Japan, Zion Suzuki is the front-runner to start as the main goalkeeper at the World Cup next year. He has been impressive for Parma in Serie A and will have major responsibilities on his shoulders at the showpiece event.

    Coach Moriyasu has regularly deployed a three-at-the-back system with Japan and is expected to continue with a similar setup at the World Cup. Hiroki Ito, Koki Machida, and Ko Itakura form a solid defensive unit, with all three being reliable and composed at the back.

    The midfield four will be a strong asset for Japan, combining the experience of Wataru Endo with the creativity of Daichi Kamada and Ao Tanaka. Young Yuito Suzuki is also expected to make the cut.

    Up front, Mitoma and Kubo will be Japan’s main attacking threats in front of goal, alongside Freiburg's Ritsu Doan.

    Predicted Japan starting XI (3-4-3): Z. Suzuki; Ito, Machida, Itakura; Y. Suzuki, Endo, Tanaka, Kamada; Mitoma, Doan, Kubo

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