Jamie Gittens: Borussia Dortmund's €100m-rated English wonderkid following in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham & Jadon Sancho with his own breakout season after ditching Man City

BVB could make millions from another top talent after making a habit of giving some of England's most talented youngsters an opportunity to shine

On November 30 at the Westfalenstadion, Jamie Gittens did something that no player had managed for eight weeks: he scored against Bayern Munich. However, the fact the Borussia Dortmund winger had breached the Bavarians' backline wasn't nearly as exciting or significant as the way that he had done so.

Gittens managed to torch Konrad Laimer without even touching the ball, with the 20-year-old ingeniously allowing Nico Schlotterbeck's seemingly innocuous pass from deep inside his own half to run past him before turning on the afterburners and racing past the bamboozled Bayern right-back.

Laimer puffed out his cheeks and set off in pursuit but his race was already run. There was no catching Gittens. And, despite the presence of Manuel Neuer in goal, no stopping the left-footed strike that almost burst the Bayern net either.

Gittens admitted afterwards that even just a couple of years ago, he would have been intimidated by going up against a goalkeeping legend that he used to see on FIFA and TV - but not anymore. Gittens is a very different character - and proposition - this season.

Right now, in fact, he's one of the most in-form forwards in the world - which is precisely why the latest English prospect developed in Dortmund is drawing comparisons to Lamine Yamal going into Wednesday's mouth-watering Champions League match-up with Barcelona...