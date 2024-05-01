VIDEO: 'I've had about eight pints!' - Boozed-up Jamie Carragher attempts to interview Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund's Champions League victory over PSG - leaving Thierry Henry in stitches
Jamie Carragher attempted to interview Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund's victory over Paris Saint-Germain, despite drinking "eight pints".
- Sancho dropped a masterclass
- Carragher watched game in Yellow Wall
- Liverpool legend claimed to be drunk