'Just really bad luck' - Jamie Carragher defends Micky van de Ven over Alexander Isak challenge that has left Liverpool fearing striker has suffered leg fracture

Former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd feels that Van de Ven should have been sent off for the challenge. He told Sky Sports' Ref Watch: "Van de Ven has not intentionally tried to hurt Isak. Obviously he is desperate to stop a goal and he's coming across to block the shot, not hit the player. But this is an example that, yes, Isak has scored, but it should still be a red card. He's lunging, he's going into him. Every explanation that you want to give for a red card challenge is there, but because he's scored, they've let it go. He's lunged into his leg. He's out of control. He's trying to make a block but he's never going to get there. The shot has gone before Van de Ven has even arrived with the challenge. If that's in the middle of the park, that's a red card. He's lunged out of control. He's broken his leg. Surely that tells you there's force there. It's a dangerous challenge and because of it, a player has broken his leg."

Yet former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher had a very different option, arguing: "I can't see that he's done anything that a footballer wouldn't. I would be astonished if that was given as a red card anywhere on the field. Players mistime challenges all the time. He's slightly late...it's not a red card. Whether it be in the penalty area, in the D, the centre circle or the other half."