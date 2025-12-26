'Not quite yet' - Jamie Carragher walks back brutal Casemiro criticism as Ruben Amorim's Man Utd beat Newcastle

Casemiro has been an important part of Amorim’s side this season, starting 15 of 16 Premier League matches for which he has been available and scoring four goals for the Red Devils.

The Brazilian is in the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford and while his future remains uncertain, his key role for the remainder of this season is assured as United aim for a return to the Champions League - returning to the Premier League's top five with Boxing Day victory over Newcastle United.

The five-time European champion with Real Madrid has not seen his renaissance go unnoticed by Carragher, who was one of Casemiro’s biggest critics just over 18 months ago. However, before United's Boxing Day win over Newcastle United, the ex-defender was quick to praise his return to form, stating that he appears in better physical shape and "looks almost a stone lighter” than on that fateful night in south London in May 2024, where the Red Devils lost 4-0 at the hands of Crystal Palace.