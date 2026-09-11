Jamie Carragher brands Manchester United boss Michael Carrick an 'interim solution' incapable of winning major titles

Carrick was handed the permanent managerial role after impressing during his interim spell, guiding Manchester United to a third-placed finish and Champions League qualification.

However, Carragher has questioned whether Carrick has what it takes to thrive at Old Trafford. Writing in his Daily Telegraph column, Carragher stated: "To most, it feels like Carrick remains an interim solution in all but name, entrusted with the keys to Old Trafford until a super coach can move in during the summer of 2027. Carrick will not see it that way, of course, but there are certain perceptions which will be tough to shake off."