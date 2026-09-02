‘They needed a gamechanger’ – Carragher explains Arsenal’s transfer window shortcoming

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher explained the difficulty Arteta faces in upgrading such a refined starting XI. 'They have got really good strikers. I like Kai Havertz and I think Mikel Arteta likes him, as well,' Carragher said. Havertz has already rewarded that faith with two goals in three appearances across all competitions this season. Regarding their other frontline option, Carragher added: '[Viktor Gyokeres] has been what most people felt he would be when he came -- not quite elite but he can still score goals in certain games.' Gyokeres has made just a single appearance so far this campaign and is yet to open his account.

The pundit emphasized that the club was specifically looking for a player to provide a new dimension in the final third. Carragher noted: 'They needed someone to be a gamechanger. They tried to get Vinicius Junior, they tried to get Alvarez - that's the calibre of players. It's very hard to improve Arsenal now because they are such a good team, such a strong squad. So you're talking about a world class player as the only one that can improve them.'