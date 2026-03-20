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'A strange new world' - Arsenal have turned fans against them as neutrals want Man City to win Carabao Cup final and Premier League title race, says Jamie Carragher
The rejection of 'Artetaball'
In The Telegraph, Carragher noted that even Pep Guardiola must feel he is living in a "strange new world." He argued that despite City’s 115 alleged financial breaches and their relentless dominance, the public's choice is no longer "anyone but City." Instead, when faced with an Arsenal side desperate for silverware, Carragher believes the prevailing sentiment has shifted to a resounding "anyone but Arsenal."
This shift is fueled by growing criticism of Arsenal's pragmatic style, most recently highlighted by John Obi Mikel on talkSPORT. Mikel slammed Arteta’s heavy reliance on set-pieces despite massive investment, stating: "When I watch Arsenal play right now, they depend solely on corner kicks. You have spent almost a billion, Mikel Arteta... and you're telling me the only way you can win games is through corner kicks? It's ridiculous."
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Comparisons to Mourinho and Simeone
Carragher notes that after being outclassed by City two years ago, Arteta abandoned the quest for a "mirror image" of Guardiola’s fluid game in favor of a robust, defensive structure reminiscent of Jose Mourinho, George Graham, or Diego Simeone’s "dark arts." While the "style police" find this shift toward physical dominance and set-pieces hard to love, Carragher defends it as a necessary, "darker" way to challenge his mentor. Drawing on his own defensive Champions League triumph, he insists there is no single "right" way to win, echoing Thierry Henry: "You don’t have to like it, but you must respect it."
Speaking to Sky Sports, Arsenal legend Henry emphasised that while he may not "like" the current pragmatic style, he deeply respects it as a necessary evolution. Henry argued that after 22 years without a league title, the priority is finding a way to win, noting that Arsenal have finally mastered the ability to "win ugly" after years of being "bullied".
Arsenal fans tipped to be 'unbearable' if they win title
Beyond the pitch, Carragher identifies Arsenal’s proactive and often "hysterical" online presence as a primary driver of neutral resentment. He suggests that the club's supporters, through prominent fan media, have become adept at reaching extreme highs and lows, making the prospect of them winning a major trophy a daunting thought for rivals. The fear that Arsenal fans will be "unbearable" if they clinch the title has fueled a psychological warfare that transcends tactical analysis.
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Will Arsenal finally silence their critics?
As Arsenal prepare for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, the match represents more than just a trophy; it is a chance to finally answer the criticisms regarding their lack of silverware. Carragher concludes that while laughing at Arsenal’s near-misses has become "national entertainment," a victory at Wembley would be a symbolic leap forward. If Arteta achieves a string of titles, the current wave of resentment may finally give way to a grudging, hard-earned admiration from the rest of the footballing world.
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