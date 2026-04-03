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James Rodriguez hospitalised for 'severe dehydration' ahead of 2026 World Cup
Health scare for Colombia icon
The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) confirmed that James Rodriguez was admitted to a clinic in Minnesota for a 72-hour period of medical observation. The former Real Madrid and Everton star required urgent treatment after suffering from "severe dehydration" after Colombia's recent 3-1 defeat to France.
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FCF provides medical update
Medical staff acted quickly after the 34-year-old displayed symptoms of extreme fatigue. The FCF has sought to calm supporters by clarifying that the issue is strictly related to his hydration levels rather than a recurring muscular problem, though the timing of the incident has caused significant alarm.
"The Colombian Football Federation, through its medical staff and the National Teams Directorate, wishes to inform the public and media about the health status of the captain of the Colombian National Team: James Rodríguez," the FCF stated in an official release.
"It has been confirmed, after establishing communication with a medical center in the State of Minnesota, that the midfielder has been under professional observation due to a medical condition of non-sports origin. The day after the match against France, the player presented with severe dehydration that required hospitalization for the past 72 hours for preventive clinical monitoring and recovery."
Fitness concerns ahead of the big kick-off
Rodriguez now faces a race against time to prove his fitness before Colombia’s World Cup opener against Uzbekistan on June 17. His lack of match sharpness is a growing worry for head coach Nestor Lorenzo. James has managed just 39 minutes of action for Minnesota United in 2026, with his debut MLS season plagued by various setbacks that have limited his impact in North America.
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What comes next?
Minnesota United's medical staff will now coordinate with the national team to manage the veteran's workload. The 34-year-old is expected to miss Sunday's MLS match against LA Galaxy.