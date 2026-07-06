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Jamal Musiala undergoes another operation as Bayern Munich reveal when Germany international will be ready for a return to action
Scheduled surgery for Musiala
Bayern have confirmed that Musiala has undergone minor, routine surgery after concluding his participation in the World Cup. The procedure was not the result of a fresh injury sustained during the tournament in North America, but rather a pre-planned step in his medical management.
The German giants revealed in an official statement that the operation is part of the standard medical protocol following the serious injury the attacker suffered last summer. While the news of another operation might initially cause concern for the Allianz Arena faithful, the club have clarified that this was a long-standing arrangement kept aside for the post-tournament break.
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Bayern provide return timeline
The timing of the surgery is designed to ensure that the 23-year-old does not miss significant portions of the 2026-27 season. By addressing the clinical necessity during the summer lull, Bayern believe they have cleared the path for Musiala to hit the ground running when the real action begins.
According to the club, the procedure will allow the playmaker to participate in a "clearly structured plan" for pre-season training. This roadmap is intended to ensure he is back in top physical condition in time for the first of Bayern’s competitive fixtures, providing a major boost to the squad's preparations.
A serious injury that derailed an entire season
Musiala's injury saga returned to the spotlight after the German international suffered a fibula fracture combined with a dislocated ankle following a violent collision with then-Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the Club World Cup quarter-final clash in the summer of 2025. The incident occurred in the first half of the match, which PSG went on to win 2-0, with the Bayern attacker stretchered off and taken to hospital amid visible shock among players from both sides – including Donnarumma himself, who appeared deeply affected by what had happened.
Bayern confirmed at the time that Musiala would be sidelined for an extended period, with the recovery timeline estimated at between four and six months, ruling him out of a significant chunk of the start of the 2025-26 season with the Bavarian club. The forward underwent successful surgery shortly after returning to Germany before beginning a lengthy rehabilitation process that included a further setback in March due to pain in the affected tendon, delaying his full return to the form he had shown before the injury.
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Struggling to rediscover his rhythm
Despite his gradual return to action, Musiala has yet to recapture his usual sharpness, facing fierce competition for his favoured attacking role from the likes of Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry, who took advantage of his long absence to establish themselves in Vincent Kompany's starting line-up. Bayern's coaching staff have acknowledged on several occasions that the player remains some way off his best form, calling for patience from fans and media alike.
The debate resurfaced with the start of the World Cup, when former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested starting Deniz Undav ahead of Musiala in Germany's opening match against Curacao, citing the player's lack of recent game time as justification. The suggestion sparked strong criticism from German football legend Lothar Matthaus, who described Klopp's comments as lacking sensitivity toward a player still working to rebuild his confidence. Musiala started three of Germany's four World Cup matches, scoring his lone goal of the tournament against Curaçao before his side suffered a round-of-32 exit at the hands of Paraguay via a penalty shootout.
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