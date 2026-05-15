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Jamal Musiala backs Michael Olise to 'become even more outstanding' and praises Bayern coach Vincent Kompany as a 'fantastic person'
Musiala highlights Olise’s development at Bayern
Musiala has hailed the progress of Olise following the winger’s move to Bayern Munich. The pair previously crossed paths in Chelsea’s academy and have now reunited in Bavaria. Musiala believes Olise has taken major steps forward in his overall game since arriving from Crystal Palace. He also highlighted the wider environment at Bayern under head coach Kompany, who has quickly established a strong connection with the players.
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Musiala explains why Olise stands out
The Bayern midfielder pointed to the winger’s confidence and creativity as key traits that have made him one of the standout performers in the squad. Musiala did not hold back in his praise for Olise’s performances this season - who scored 22 goals and 30 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions - suggesting the winger has elevated his game in multiple areas.
"He's taken a step forward in every aspect of his game, and that's great to see," Musiala explained, as quoted by Sky Germany. "You can see the confidence in him on the pitch, the trust that he'll create something and make a difference. He's one of the best players, if not the best, of the season, in my opinion, and if he continues to develop, he'll become an even more outstanding player than he already is."
'Fantastic coach'
Musiala also praised Kompany’s leadership and the understanding the coach brings, particularly after dealing with injuries during his own playing career.
"He's a fantastic coach, also a fantastic person, and I can talk to him a lot," Musiala added. "He's also had injuries, he's experienced a lot, which he feels himself and knows how you think in such a situation. And it's also a good feeling that I can talk to him so openly. The understanding is really helpful."
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Focus on silverware and international ambitions
Musiala is now focused on finishing the domestic campaign strongly, with Bayern targeting victory in the DFB-Pokal final in Berlin. Beyond club football, the Germany international is also looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup and believes the national team under Julian Nagelsmann has the potential to achieve something significant on the global stage.