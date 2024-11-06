Jamal Musiala to the rescue! Bayern Munich make heavy weather of Benfica clash but smart finish from Harry Kane assist hands Vincent Kompany vital Champions League win
Jamal Musiala spared Bayern Munich's blushes against Benfica as he scored from a Harry Kane assist to hand Vincent Kompany a big Champions League win.
- Bayern edged out Benfica 1-0
- Musiala emerged as the difference-maker
- Kane had an ordinary outing but set up the goal