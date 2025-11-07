Getty Images Sport
Jadon Sancho ripped apart for performance on rare start for Aston Villa as Man Utd flop receives 'disappointed' verdict
Sancho struggles in Europa League clash
Sancho was handed a rare starting opportunity for Aston Villa on Thursday night but failed to impress in the Europa League win over Maccabi Tel Aviv. Making just his third start of the season, the Manchester United loanee played 75 minutes before being substituted in what many saw as a make-or-break chance to convince Unai Emery he deserved a bigger role. His overall performance was criticised as ineffective and lacking intensity.
Sancho’s inclusion came as part of a rotated Villa side, with key players like Ollie Watkins rested for the European clash. Villa’s goals from Maatsen and Donyell Malen secured the three points, but the performance of the English winger again drew scrutiny from pundits and fans alike. His limited impact, despite flashes of skill, did little to dispel the growing perception that he has yet to rediscover his best form since leaving United on loan.
Pundits criticise Sancho's 'disappointing' showing
Speaking on TNT Sports after the match, former Villa captain Petrov delivered a blunt assessment of Sancho’s performance. "A few of those players would have the opportunity to show the manager they should be in the starting XI," he said. "Really impressed with Maatsen — every time he’s had the chance he always performs, he always impresses. I’m not sure if I can say that for Sancho and [Evan] Guessand. I’m a bit disappointed there."
Elsewhere, Dietmar Hamann questioned whether the winger can still succeed in the Premier League, he told footballblog.co.uk: "It hasn’t really happened for Jadon Sancho at Aston Villa yet. He’s failed to settle at several English clubs - should he be looking to return to Dortmund when his loan expires and is he in danger of not realising/wasting his talent?
"He's such a good player. When he came to United, I said to everybody, what he's done in the Bundesliga was second to none. I was really surprised he struggled at United. Obviously, he didn't get on with the manager, which didn't help. I just thought he was too good not to make an impact at United. He came back, did well at Dortmund.
"I think he's got to have the belief to do it somewhere outside of Dortmund, or outside of Germany, because I think he's a player who can certainly play in the Premier League, who should be one of the better or best players in the Premier League.
"Then again he went back to Dortmund. Does he come back once more? I’m not sure. Dortmund probably has had a look at him. Usually when you do go back and do these things again, they’re not as good as they were the first or the second time.
"If Dortmund take him back, the wages might be a problem. At a reasonable price maybe it works, but I think even Dortmund might think, if you take him back a second time, for his third stint in Dortmund, we're not sure whether it's going to happen again as well as the first two times."
Emery believes Sancho is improving physically
Emery’s outlook on Sancho remains cautious yet optimistic. The Villa manager has repeatedly insisted that the winger’s limited minutes are part of a long-term plan to rebuild his fitness and confidence. "I am so happy because his impact was good, his electricity, his skill, but then to play more than now, he’s not ready to play 90 minutes," Emery explained recently. "He’s getting better and better."
The Spaniard has a strong record of rejuvenating careers. Emery believes Sancho still has the technical qualities to succeed. However, the coaching staff remain concerned by his sharpness and conditioning, often substituting him after the 70-minute mark or using him primarily in less demanding fixtures such as cup or European ties.
Sancho has made seven appearances across all competitions, registering no goals or assists, and remains without a Premier League start.
Man Utd ready to cut costs with Sanch
Sancho’s immediate focus will be regaining consistency and fitness ahead of Villa’s upcoming fixtures, but time is running short to change perceptions before his loan expires next summer. With United reportedly prepared to let him leave on a free transfer rather than pay his £200,000-a-week wages, his long-term future appears to lie away from Old Trafford.
