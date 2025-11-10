Jadon Sancho back to Borussia Dortmund? Bundesliga side 'constantly monitoring' ex-Man Utd winger ahead of January transfer window

Sancho stunned during his first spell at Borussia Dortmund, earning a reputation as one of Europe's most promising players before United snapped him up. He failed to get up and running under Ten Hag, though, and was loaned to Dortmund in January 2024. He went on to play 21 times and recorded three goals and assists, taking his entire tally for the club to 53 goals in 158 matches.

Having failed to make an impact so far at Villa, he is aware that this will be his last opportunity to revive his drowning career and is reportedly ready to take a pay cut in order to seal another transfer. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke remain admirers of the 25-year-old, but the main problem lies in his integration into the squad. The last time Sancho appeared in the Black and Yellow, Edin Terzic was the head coach. Now, under Niko Kovac, it is not yet known how Sancho will be deployed since the 54-year-old Berlin-born mentor is not a fan of classic wingers. Moreover, the club are yet to figure out Sancho's physical condition.