Jack Wilshere guides Luton Town to Vertu Trophy glory as ex-Arsenal star secures silverware in first season as a head coach

Many followers watched Wilshere's transition from playing to coaching with great interest after injuries cut short a career that promised so much. After impressing within the Arsenal youth setup, the jump to a senior role was seen by some as a calculated risk for both parties, though Wilshere did gain vital experience as interim head coach at Norwich towards the end of last season. Wilshere's first season at Luton has been a testing one overall, but delivering Luton's first EFL Trophy since 2009 is a huge feather in his cap heading into the business end of the current campaign.