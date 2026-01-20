Jack Grealish suffers broken foot injury & could face 'months' out in crushing blow to Everton loanee's chances of earning England recall

Over the past few seasons, Grealish has become a shadow of the player that City forked out £100 million ($134m) for in 2021 from Villa. A player known for his flair and spontaneity became one who lost his spark in the service of manager Pep Guardiola's demands. But since joining Everton on a season-long loan, the wideman has regained some of his former swagger. Indeed, he has scored two goals and added six assists in 22 appearances. If he continued on this path, Grealish would have been in with a shout of making Thomas Tuchel's England squad for this year's World Cup. Now, he may face an uphill struggle to achieve that goal.