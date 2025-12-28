Jack Grealish 'sick' after London night out with former team-mate Kyle Walker ends at strip club as Man City loanee misses Burnley vs Everton clash

Former Manchester United boss Moyes could not hide his disdain for his side's display against struggling Burnley.

He told BBC Match of the Day, "You wouldn't want to watch too much of that, certainly from our point of view. Burnley might have different thoughts but from our point of view it wasn't a good performance. We have been playing quite well recently but today wasn't one of our best. It's a difficult time. Lots of games and different things going on, but I was disappointed that we didn't play better, because we can do a lot better than we played. We go away with a point and a clean sheet so there are some positives to take from it. I'm not happy at all because I didn't come here for a point, I came here to take three, but we never really got going right from the start. I never thought we got into second gear. But when you can't play so well you've got to try and take something from the game and we did do."

Conversely, Clarets boss Scott Parker was encouraged with his team's display, despite feeling they should have taken the victory.

He added, "I thought we were well worthy of the three points today. We came here understanding what we needed to be and we were every bit of that. The fine margins of what the Premier League is - we didn't put our chances away when we had some real good chances. We're frustrated because we were very, very close today to getting the three points and we've not managed to do that. It's a clean sheet, a point and a good performance and that's what encourages me."