Jack Grealish seen at London hotspot with mystery blonde woman that is not girlfriend Sasha Attwood - but Man City star yells 'she's not with me' protest at curious onlookers J. Grealish Manchester City Showbiz Premier League

Jack Grealish yelled "she's not with me" at curious onlookers after being seen at a London hotspot with a woman that was not girlfriend Sasha Attwood.