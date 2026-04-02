What next for Jack Grealish? Everton pushing to keep Man City loanee beyond end of season despite injury

With Everton currently on track to secure European qualification under Moyes, the prospect of playing on the continental stage could be the deciding factor for Grealish. A permanent move would signal a major statement of intent for the Toffees, proving they can attract and retain elite talent. Grealish is believed to be intrigued by the vision presented by the new ownership and is keen to lead the club into a new era. Success in these negotiations would provide a massive psychological boost for the supporters and the squad alike. Should Everton secure his signature, it could potentially open the door for more high-profile arrivals. The player's influence in the dressing room and his creative output on the pitch are seen as essential components for a team looking to challenge the established Premier League elite.