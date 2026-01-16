Jack Fletcher: Man Utd's teenage pass-master hoping to build a family dynasty at Old Trafford after turning his back on Man City

New boss Michael Carrick, however, has no family ties to the two midfielders, and there is a good chance that the Fletcher boys will play together in his United team at some point between now and the end of the season. Jack, an England Under-19 international, has already made his debut, while Tyler, who has opted to play for Scotland like his father, is waiting in the wings.

The prospect of the two sons of the hard-working midfielder - who won multiple Premier League crowns and the Champions League during his 13-year spell at Old Trafford as a player - appearing alongside one another has been one of the few uplifting storylines in yet another turbulent campaign for the 20-times English champions.

GOAL takes a closer look at Jack Fletcher, who won the race to graduate from United's storied academy but has only really just begun his journey with a club that is quite literally in his blood...