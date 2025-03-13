Ivan Toney salary: How much does Al Ahli star earn per week and annually in Saudi Pro League?

How much does Ivan Toney earn playing in the Saudi Pro League following his move from Brentford in 2024?

After spending four seasons with Brentford and helping them earn promotion into the Premier League, Ivan Toney finally his move from the Brentford Community Stadium to Al Ahli in 2024 in search of one last, big contract.

The English striker is well known for his goal-scoring habits, having struck for Brentford on a regular basis in both the Premier League and the EFL Championship.

Considering the fact that Toney has plenty of options and has been scoring freely, Al Ahli had to offer the striker a lucrative deal in order to bag his signature and he has inevitably become one of the top earners at the club.

But exactly how much does the Englishman earn playing for the Saudi side? Let's find out!

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross