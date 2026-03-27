Italy Under-20s – what a comeback! From 0-3 to 3-3 against England

Italy got off to a good start with Rao looking dangerous, but it was England who took the lead: Ndala played in Watson, who beat Martinelli from the edge of the box into the far corner. The Azzurrini were reeling, but in the 37th minute they had a chance to get back into the game when Lavelli won a penalty, only to see it saved by Herrick. The mistake proves costly and, just before half-time, Italy concede again as Watson heads home from a Pinto cross. At the start of the second half, Italy come out with more energy, but within two minutes, between the 56th and 58th, first Proctor pulls off a miraculous save from Rao and then Heaven rises highest from a corner to head home and make it 3-0, seemingly sealing the match. It seemed, of course, because Italy never gives up and slowly fought their way back: in the 65th minute, Vavassori hit the post; in the 66th, Lavelli’s goal redeemed his penalty miss with a sharp dribble and a shot into the corner, breathing new life into a match that seemed lost. In the 72nd minute, another Inter-trained talent, Stabile, scores with a backheel in a scramble following a corner to make it 3-2, and in the closing stages, after England hit the woodwork, another backheel goal arrives, this time from Vavassori, sealing the Azzurrini’s sensational comeback.