Italy player ratings vs Turkiye: Francesco Esposito shines as clinical Azzurri dominate in Bursa

Italy delivered a comprehensive tactical dismantling of Turkiye in Bursa, securing a 4-1 victory that re-establishes their credentials in UEFA Nations League A. The Azzurri were devastatingly efficient in the opening period, effectively ending the contest as a spectacle within the first half-hour. A ninth-minute strike from Alessandro Bastoni set the tone, before Davide Frattesi and Michael Kayode capitalised on defensive lapses to establish a 3-0 lead by the interval.
Although Turkiye threatened a resurgence when Baris Yilmaz scored shortly after the restart, Italy remained composed under pressure. Francesco Esposito restored the three-goal cushion in the 50th minute, capping off a performance defined by high-intensity pressing and verticality. With 20 interceptions and eight shots on target, Roberto Mancini’s side demonstrated a level of territorial control and defensive discipline that the hosts simply could not match over the 90 minutes.