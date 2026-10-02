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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-FRA-ITAAFP
Khaled Mahmoud

Italy player ratings vs France: Alessandro Bastoni leads defiant Azzurri fightback in Paris

France
Italy
UEFA Nations League A
France vs Italy

Italy earned a resilient 1-1 draw against France at the Stade de France, recovering from a Michael Olise opener. A commanding performance from Alessandro Bastoni ensured the Azzurri left with a point after the defender cancelled out the deficit.

Italy produced a display of significant tactical discipline to secure a 1-1 draw against France in the UEFA Nations League. In a contest defined by territorial control versus clinical efficiency, Roberto Mancini’s side weathered an early second-half storm when Olise broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Despite seeing less of the ball - finishing with just 35% possession - the Azzurri remained structurally sound, restricting a star-studded French attack to low-quality opportunities for large periods of the first half.

The turning point arrived in the 68th minute when Bastoni ventured forward to equalise, rewarding Italy for their persistence. The match grew increasingly fractious as it progressed, with France eventually reduced to ten men following Dayot Upamecano's second yellow card late on. While Italy could not find a winning goal against the depleted hosts, the expected goals (xG) battle of 1.56 to 1.15 in favour of the Italians suggests they were the more dangerous side despite France's dominance of the ball.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

    The captain was a reassuring presence throughout, making a total of seven saves to keep Italy in the contest. While he could do little to prevent Olise's 55th-minute strike, his positioning and handling were flawless as France peppered his goal with 18 total shots.

    Alessandro Bastoni - 8/10

    A true protagonist's performance from the Inter Milan man. Not only did he score the vital equaliser in the 68th minute, but he also led the defensive line with 18 clearances and 9 interceptions. He did receive a yellow card in stoppage time, but his overall impact was undeniable.

    Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10

    Calafiori excelled in his progressive defensive role, often stepping into midfield to disrupt French transitions. He was part of a backline that stood firm under intense pressure, helping Italy maintain their shape when France controlled 65% of the possession.

    Michael Kayode - 6/10

    Tasked with containing a dangerous French left flank, Kayode had a difficult evening defensively but showed great energy. He contributed to the 18 clearances made by the Italian side before the game opened up in the final stages.

    Giorgio Scalvini - 7/10

    Scalvini displayed maturity beyond his years, providing excellent aerial cover and reading of the game. His presence allowed Bastoni more freedom to join the attack, which eventually led to the equalising goal.

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    Midfield

    Sandro Tonali - 6/10

    Tonali was efficient in a game where Italy spent much of the time chasing the ball. He focused on maintaining the defensive screen before being substituted in the 62nd minute as Mancini looked to freshen up the energy in the middle third.

    Davide Frattesi - 6/10

    Frattesi struggled to exert his usual goal-scoring influence from midfield due to Italy's low block, but his work rate was essential. He covered significant ground to press the French playmakers before coming off in the 80th minute.

    Nicolo Fagioli - 5/10

    A difficult night for Fagioli, who struggled to dictate the tempo against a physical French trio. He was booked in the 54th minute, just moments before France took the lead, and was eventually replaced in the final minute of normal time.

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    Attack

    Francesco Esposito - 6/10

    Esposito worked tirelessly in a thankless role, often isolated as the lone outlet. He failed to register a shot on target before being replaced by Barella just past the hour mark as Italy shifted their tactical shape.

    Salvatore Esposito - 6/10

    Similar to his namesake, Salvatore found service hard to come by. He contributed to the defensive effort, pressing from the front until his substitution in the 80th minute as Italy chased the game.

    Moise Kean - 6/10

    Kean used his physicality to hold the ball up and provide continuous relief for the defence, though he lacked a clear sight of goal. He put in a taxing shift over the full 90 minutes against Upamecano and Kalulu, maintaining a constant battle against the French backline.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Nicolo Barella - 7/10

    Came on in the 62nd minute and immediately improved Italy's ball retention. His introduction coincided with Italy's best period of the game and the equalising goal.

    Antonio Vergara - 5/10

    Introduced in the 62nd minute, Vergara struggled to get up to the speed of the game. He received a yellow card in the 82nd minute and found it difficult to impact the attacking transitions.

    Daniel Maldini - 6/10

    Came on for the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time. He offered fresh legs and helped Italy keep the ball in the final third following the French red card.

    Idrissa Doumbia - 6/10

    A late introduction in the 80th minute to shore up the midfield. He performed his defensive duties well as Italy saw out the draw.

    Gianluca Scamacca - N/A

    Entered the fray in the 90th minute. Too little time to make a significant impact.

    Roberto Mancini - 7/10

    Mancini’s tactical set-up was pragmatic, acknowledging France's superior depth. His decision to introduce Barella shortly after falling behind was a masterstroke that shifted the momentum and led to the equaliser.

UEFA Nations League A
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France
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Belgium
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UEFA Nations League A
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