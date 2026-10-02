Italy player ratings vs France: Alessandro Bastoni leads defiant Azzurri fightback in Paris

Italy produced a display of significant tactical discipline to secure a 1-1 draw against France in the UEFA Nations League. In a contest defined by territorial control versus clinical efficiency, Roberto Mancini’s side weathered an early second-half storm when Olise broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Despite seeing less of the ball - finishing with just 35% possession - the Azzurri remained structurally sound, restricting a star-studded French attack to low-quality opportunities for large periods of the first half.
The turning point arrived in the 68th minute when Bastoni ventured forward to equalise, rewarding Italy for their persistence. The match grew increasingly fractious as it progressed, with France eventually reduced to ten men following Dayot Upamecano's second yellow card late on. While Italy could not find a winning goal against the depleted hosts, the expected goals (xG) battle of 1.56 to 1.15 in favour of the Italians suggests they were the more dangerous side despite France's dominance of the ball.