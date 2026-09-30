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Italy star Giacomo Raspadori officially withdraws from Nations League squad ahead of France blockbuster
Injury ends Raspadori camp prematurely
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed on Tuesday evening that the versatile forward would be heading home early, depriving Roberto Mancini of a key attacking option for the remainder of the international break. The decision was made following a series of assessments conducted by the Azzurri medical staff, which ultimately determined that the player was not in a physical condition to compete in the high-stakes matches scheduled for the coming week.
Raspadori was forced off at halftime with an injury during Italy's 4-1 Nations League win over Turkey, compounding the national team's fitness concerns following Nicolo Zaniolo's earlier departure from camp prior to the match.
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FIGC official statement
This development means Raspadori will be a spectator for the highly anticipated trip to face Zinedine Zidane’s France at the Stade de France this Friday, as well as the subsequent home game against Turkiye in Bologna on October 5.
The official statement from the federation clarified the situation regarding his availability, stating: "Giacomo Raspadori, meanwhile, was given complete rest. The Atalanta forward underwent medical tests and, after it was confirmed that he will be unavailable for the upcoming matches, will return to his club."
Tactical adjustments at Coverciano
Despite the disappointment surrounding Raspadori, the mood in the camp remains largely positive following a dominant performance in Bursa. The squad returned to their base at Coverciano immediately after their recent victory to begin preparations for the French challenge. Mancini has opted to split his resources during the initial training sessions to manage the workloads of those who featured heavily in the previous outing.
While the starters from the last match focused on recovery, the fringe players and those who did not travel to Turkiye were put through their paces with intensive tactical drills. The group utilized the modern facilities at Fiorentina’s Viola Park, engaging in specific attack-versus-defence exercises. This staggered approach ensures that the majority of the squad remains fresh for the trip to Saint-Denis, even with one less attacker in the ranks.
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Managing the forward line pressure
The absence of Raspadori comes at a time when Italy's efficiency in front of goal has been under the microscope. While the recent four-goal haul against Turkiye provided some breathing room for the coaching staff, the loss of a player known for his movement and technical quality remains a setback. Mancini must now decide whether to call up a replacement or rely on the existing depth within his current selection.
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