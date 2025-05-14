Italy and Real Madrid legend Fabio Cannavaro reportedly in talks with two top Liga MX clubs ahead of Apertura 2025
Although the names of the clubs remain undisclosed, speculation points to Monterrey and Chivas.
- Cannavaro began his coaching career in 2014 with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande
- He briefly served as interim manager of the Chinese national team
- The Italian only managed 14 matches at Dinamo Zagreb, his most recent club