'It was a blockbuster!' - Napoli president aims dig at Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti with claim Antonio Conte's Serie A title win was 'the real' success

Reflecting on the difference between the two triumphs, De Laurentiis suggested that Spalletti's dominance in the 2022-23 season—where Napoli wrapped up the league with weeks to spare—lacked the cinematic drama of Conte's recent victory. Last season saw Napoli engaged in a brutal, season-long dogfight with Inter, which was only decided in the dying embers of the campaign.

"The first one arrived a bit for granted, given the path taken from the start," De Laurentiis told the audience, referring to Spalletti's title. "The second, however, is the real Scudetto because we sweated for it until the end.

"The first one was a bit predictable, given the progress we had made since the beginning," he said. "The second, on the other hand, is the real Scudetto because we fought for it until the very end. It was like a thriller, beautiful and painful. The suspense set the stage for us to enjoy it even more after the decisive victory against Cagliari. The result was a blockbuster film. And we will make another one, about Napoli's 100th anniversary in 2026."

Spalletti departed the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona immediately after securing that historic 2023 title, initially citing a need for a sabbatical. He subsequently took charge of the Italian national team before making a controversial return to club management with Napoli's fierce northern rivals, Juventus, for the current campaign.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!