It's official: Bayern Munich extend contracts with duo and send a strong signal

The club is thus deliberately giving the injured pair time to make a full recovery from serious knee injuries.

Just recently, midfielder David Santos Daiber, a talent from the youth ranks, signed a long-term contract, and now Aitamer and Richter are following suit.

Aitamer’s case in particular illustrates why the club is taking this approach. The attacking player suffered a cruciate ligament tear in March 2024 during a match against Augsburg II, the consequences of which were more serious than initially thought. Following surgery and a long period of rehabilitation, a comeback for the 22-year-old seemed on the cards, before another serious knee injury set him back in early 2025. Since then, the Munich-born player, who has been trained at the FCB’s youth academy for many years, has been waiting to make his return.