'It's a shame I didn't get the third' - Antony playing with his 'heart' and feeling at home after firing Betis to another La Liga win
Antony reflects on match-winning brace
The Brazilian winger was unstoppable in the first half, scoring two goals and providing an assist to secure the win before the interval. Speaking to Estadio Deportivo after the match, Antony expressed his delight with the result, which keeps Betis firmly in the hunt for a Champions League qualification spot.
Antony was the architect of the victory at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, single-handedly dismantling the Mallorca defence in a blistering first-half spell. He opened the scoring in the 10th minute before doubling his tally and Betis's lead in the 34th minute. He was not finished, turning provider just three minutes later to set up Abde Ezzalzouli for the third goal, effectively ending the contest after just 37 minutes.
The performance was a showcase of the talent that prompted Manchester United to spend €95 million (£82m/$111m) on him in 2022. Betis dominated the encounter, registering nine shots on target to Mallorca's one, with Antony as the clear focal point of their attack.
"Very happy with the result, it's very important," Antony said post-match. "We knew how important today's match was because losing the three points at home against Atlético was very tough. Now, winning at home is very important for our confidence. We're moving on. I'm very happy with the two goals and the assist. It's a shame I didn't get the third, but that's part of the game."
'The goalkeeper did very well' - Winger details missed hat-trick
The 25-year-old came agonisingly close to securing the match ball, finding himself with a clear opportunity to score his third goal. However, Mallorca goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom produced an excellent save to deny him.
"Yes, I had plenty of space and I controlled it, but the goalkeeper did very well too," Antony acknowledged, reflecting on the missed chance. "I think he touched it with his fingertips, but the most important thing is the three points and to keep this up with confidence."
His ability to praise the opposition's save while immediately shifting focus back to the team's victory highlights a maturity and team-first mentality that Betis fans have quickly come to appreciate.
'I am at home' - Antony opens up on Betis happiness
The winger's comments will be music to the ears of the Betis faithful, as he spoke glowingly about his connection to the club. Antony has endured a difficult period since his high-profile move to Old Trafford, failing to consistently deliver.
This is his second spell with the Spanish club, having first joined temporarily in January 2025. After returning to Manchester United, he joined Betis back at the start of the 2025-26 season permanently, as now his contract expires in 2030, and the move appears to have rejuvenated him.
"Very happy, everyone knows the desire I had in my heart," Antony stated passionately. "I am very happy here, I am at home, I am playing a lot for all the fans and all of you."
'It's not luck, it's work' - Brazilian credits training for goalscoring form
The three points were vital for Manuel Pellegrini's side, allowing them to reclaim fifth place in the La Liga table. Betis now sit on 19 points from 11 matches, just three points behind fourth-placed Atlético de Madrid (22 points) and four behind Villarreal in third (23 points).
The win provides the perfect response to their previous home loss against Atlético, a direct rival for European qualification.
"It was very tough losing to Atlético at home, and that's why it was so important to win today and be up there," Antony explained. "We have many games ahead of us; we have to be patient, take it one game at a time, and keep moving up."
Antony's brace on Sunday brings his tally to four goals in his last three league matches, a red-hot streak of form that is silencing critics who have previously questioned his end product. The winger was quick to point out that his newfound clinical edge is no accident.
"I say it's dangerous because I train a lot," he said. "I practice finishing every day and it's not luck, it's training, it's work. I feel very happy to score two goals."
This dedication to his craft, combined with the clear emotional lift he has received from his environment at Betis, is paying dividends on the pitch.
What next for Antony and Real Betis?
For Betis, the immediate task is to build on this momentum. They are competing on multiple fronts, balancing their domestic push for a top-four finish with their campaign in the Europa League, where Antony has also contributed one goal and one assist in two appearances. For now, Betis and their fans will simply enjoy the resurgence of a player who is once again playing with a smile on his face and "heart" on his sleeve.
