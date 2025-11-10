'It pisses me off' - PSG goalkeeper says he's being 'portrayed as a fascist' after social media activity sparks fury in France

At around 4 a.m., an exhausted and furious Chevalier took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“I saw what was being said about me regarding the fact that I liked a post on Instagram with a political stance, which I obviously don’t share,” he wrote. “ I'm not trying to convince you, but it's disheartening to know that by scrolling and unknowingly liking a post, you're informed that your image has been completely tarnished for an accidental action. It pisses me off. The damage is done, and the die is cast. You tried to portray me as a fascist, and it wasn't just me you targeted, but my entire family.”

The goalkeeper went on to express his frustration at being reduced to a political caricature:

"I will never play the victim, but the lines have been crossed, and by a long shot. Furthermore, some people are using this to justify my mediocre sporting performances when they have absolutely no understanding of the goalkeeper position. It's the same people from the beginning, and they seem to enjoy it. Anyway. I wanted to apologise for the inconvenience caused, because ultimately, I am the one in charge. I have always tried to be a good person in my daily life and on the pitch, and I will continue to do so. I don't often speak out, but it was necessary today because the world we live in is tending to go haywire.

"I truly never thought I'd one day have to explain myself about this completely ludicrous matter on social media."