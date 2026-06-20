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'You could hear the bone snap' - Ismael Kone's horror injury forced BBC to edit highlights as Canada squad left 'shaken' by leg break
Broadcast audio muted post-match
The broadcaster removed the original audio track from its iPlayer broadcast package after stadium microphones clearly captured the sound of the fracture at BC Place. While the challenge remains visible, the clip was censored ensuring no close-ups or distressing footage aired. A representative confirmed appropriate measures were taken to protect viewers while wishing the midfielder a speedy recovery from the trauma.
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Manager details touchline horror
National team manager Jesse Marsch cut a visibly distressed figure after the match, revealing that the sheer force of the tackle was audible from the technical area. He stated: "[You] could hear the bone snap. Your heart goes out to him. Everybody’s shaken for him."
A BBC spokesperson later addressed the media regarding the broadcast changes, explaining: “We edited the audio on iPlayer from the Canada vs Qatar World Cup game highlights programme due to the sensitivities around the injury to Ismael Kone. We took all the appropriate measures and did not broadcast any replays of the tackle or shots of the player in distress. We wish him a speedy recovery.”
Long rehabilitation process expected
The former Watford and Marseille midfielder, who recently established himself in Serie A with Sassuolo, now faces a gruelling four to five months on the sidelines awaiting surgery.
Marsch added: “Ismael is such a great kid. He’s so imperfect but that’s why you love him. He can do great things and the next moment he loses concentration. He embodies a lot of what the team is. It’s a huge loss for us. He’ll be fine, we’ll get him good doctors. He’s got a big future and he’s a big part of everything we’ll do.”
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Knockout stage progression beckons
Currently locked on four points at the summit of Group B, Canada will face Switzerland in a decisive final pool match on Wednesday, June 24. The winner of this encounter is guaranteed to advance as group winners. Marsch must navigate this crucial fixture and reconfigure his midfield engine room without a key driving force for the remainder of the campaign.
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