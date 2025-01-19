Weston McKennie Juventus 2024-25Getty
Is USMNT star Weston McKennie injured? Update on Juventus midfielder amid muscle strain fears

Weston McKennie has sparked more injury fears at Juventus, but an update on the USMNT star suggests that he has suffered no muscle strain.

  • Played full 90 minutes against AC Milan
  • Complained of discomfort afterwards
  • Tests reveal nothing more than fatigue
