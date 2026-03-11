"Is this man ruining football?" The controversy surrounding Arsenal's "terror ball" has reached a new dimension

Arsenal also became the third team after Bayern Munich (128) and Barcelona (110) to score 100 goals in all competitions this season. They have now gone 13 games without defeat away from home, which is also a first under Arteta. 14 clean sheets after 29 Premier League matchdays means Arsenal have their best defensive record in 20 years.

And yet, the Swiss tabloid Blick recently ran the headline: "Is this man ruining football?" They were referring to Nicolas Jover, Arsenal's set-piece coach.

"There's nothing beautiful about them," said Alan Pardew, who has coached 318 Premier League matches, recently. If Arsenal were to win the title, it would be the "most boring" champion in league history for former international Paul Scholes. For his fellow expert Chris Sutton, it would be the "ugliest". Elsewhere, one reads about the "terror ball" that Arsenal plays.