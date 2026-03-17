The drama surrounding Rafael Leão at Rome’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday evening could have serious implications for the Portuguese player’s future at AC Milan. This is according to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*.
Translated by
Is Milan set to make a big move for an unhappy Rafael Leão? A replacement could come from the Bundesliga
According to the report, Leao is no longer considered unsellable by the Rossoneri, and the club will consider any offers for him in the coming months. Plans for an early contract extension until the summer of 2030 are in doubt, and even if agreed, there is no guarantee that Leao will actually remain in Milan beyond the summer.
The 26-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich on several occasions, is Milan’s highest earner following his last contract extension in the summer of 2023. He is reported to earn around €6.5 million net per year, with a release clause set at €170 million.
- AFP
Rafael Leão loses his temper after being substituted against Lazio
Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri had fielded Leao, a natural winger, in the centre of attack for the match against Lazio. His player put in a poor performance. In the 67th minute, Allegri substituted him for Niclas Füllkrug. Leao reacted angrily and initially walked off the pitch so slowly that goalkeeper Mike Maignan had to calm him down. Once he reached the touchline, Allegri tried to hug Leao twice, but the player gently pushed his manager away and complained with a flurry of gestures. Later, he took out his frustration on several water bottles, before reportedly getting into an altercation with former Bundesliga professional Christian Pulisic in the dressing room.
Criticism followed from former Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini on DAZN: "The frustration he shows when he’s substituted, he’d be better off showing when he’s on the pitch. There, he tends to give the impression that he lacks ambition. In the 34th minute, he’d had just four touches of the ball, including a header. It seems as though he always needs to be spurred on and as though he lacks that inner drive."
Ambrosini described Leao as a "waste" as a centre-forward and emphasised that he would have preferred to deploy the dribbling maestro on the wing.
Meanwhile, Allegri tried to play down the situation. “Leao was a bit annoyed because he would have liked more support in certain situations,” said the coach. “So he was a bit angry. But these things can happen during a match.”
AC Milan: Is Antonio Nusa set to replace Rafael Leão?
This isn’t the first time Leao has come under fire for his questionable body language and behaviour on the pitch; it has happened to him on several occasions in recent years. His form has been inconsistent this season, and he has scored ten goals and provided two assists in 24 competitive matches.
Should the Serie A runners-up and their superstar indeed part ways at the end of this season, there is reportedly already a candidate to succeed him: according to Gazzetta dello Sport, RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa is on the list of Milan’s management. The Norwegian international is said to be available for €35 million.
- Getty Images
The story of Rafael Leão's transfer:
Year Old club New club Transfer fee 2018 Sporting CP OSC Lille €20.20 million 2019 OSC Lille AC Milan €49.5 million