Is Igor Tudor facing the sack? Tottenham make decision on interim boss ahead of crunch Liverpool encounter

Tudor’s man-management has come under intense fire after he hauled off young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky just 17 minutes into the clash in Madrid. The 22-year-old Czech, making a surprise start over Guglielmo Vicario, committed two high-profile errors that saw Spurs trail 3-0 within a quarter of an hour. Former Manchester City keeper Joe Hart was left "flabbergasted" at Tudor's "cold" shoulder when he refused to acknowledge the distraught youngster as he left the field.

Defending his ruthless decision, Tudor stated: "It was, before the game, the right choice to do in the moment like we are, with the pressure on Vicario, another competition. Toni is a very good goalkeeper. It was for me the right decision. After this, of course, it's easy to say that it was not the right decision. So I explained to Toni also, speaking after: he's the right guy and a good goalkeeper. [The early substitution] is very rare. I've been coaching for 15 years, I've never done this. It was necessary to preserve the guy, preserve the team. Incredible situation, nothing to comment."