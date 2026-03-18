Is FC Bayern in for a rough ride? Austerity measures for Max Eberl and a second fixed-term deposit account revealed

Konrad Laimer, meanwhile, could be set to move up the salary ladder. The Austrian’s salary, including bonus payments, amounts to a sum in the tens of millions, placing him in the ‘average earner’ category. According to reports, tough negotiations are currently taking place behind the scenes regarding an extension of his contract, which is due to run until 2027. According to Sky, the defensive specialist is demanding €15 million a year to stay long-term, which is why talks are reportedly currently on hold.

Further savings are also on the horizon due to the imminent departure of Leon Goretzka, who reportedly earned a similar amount to Olise and Diaz. In addition, Raphael Guerreiro (contract until 2026) is expected to leave the club, with his earnings in the same ballpark as Laimer’s. Alexander Nübel, currently on loan at VfB Stuttgart, is meanwhile set to be sold. In the cases of Sacha Boey (Galatasaray Istanbul) and Joao Palhinha (Tottenham Hotspur), the Bayern bosses are hoping that the respective purchase options will be exercised. Nicolas Jackson, who was signed on loan shortly before the transfer window closed, will also be removed from the payroll, as FCB will not be exercising the purchase option for the striker on loan from Chelsea FC.

Eberl recently hinted that he is feeling pressure from above in relation to alleged interest in Bundesliga rising star Luka Vuskovic. “We can’t just sign every good player that the public thinks absolutely must join FC Bayern,” Eberl cautioned, referring in particular to the powerful supervisory board led by honorary president Uli Hoeneß and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: “Because then at some point the other side will come along and say: ‘Max, we’re not just throwing money around. We can’t just keep bloating the squad like that.’ That’s why: he’s a very good player, no question, but our main focus is on internal transfers, and that’s well known.”