'You going to keep asking me?' - Irritated Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou sticks to 'always win things in second year' statement as he snaps at reporter following disappointing derby loss to Arsenal
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou cut an irritated figure as he snapped back at a reporter following his side's 1-0 loss to Arsenal.
- Tottenham lose 1-0 at home to Arsenal
- Postecoglou snaps at reporter post-game
- Insists he "always wins things" in second season