AFP
Iran issues 10-point ultimatum for 2026 World Cup participation amid visa and security disputes
Tehran demands respect and security
The FFIRI has officially stated that while the men’s national team intends to compete in the 2026 World Cup, they will only do so if the joint hosts - the United States, Mexico and Canada - meet a set of stringent conditions. This follows a period of intense geopolitical tension and a regional conflict that has cast a shadow over the tournament's build-up.
In a statement released on its official website, the federation made its stance clear: "We will definitely participate in the 2026 World Cup, but the hosts must take our concerns into account. We will participate in the World Cup tournament, but without any retreat from our beliefs, culture, and convictions."
- AFP
A 10-point plan for participation
FFIRI President Mehdi Taj detailed the federation’s requirements during a broadcast on state television, outlining 10 specific conditions for the team's attendance. These demands cover everything from administrative logistics to the symbolic representation of the nation throughout the month-long event in North America.
Taj confirmed that the conditions include visas being granted and respect for the national team staff, the team’s flag and its national anthem during the tournament, as well as demands for high security at airports, hotels and routes to the stadiums where they will play. The federation is placing particular emphasis on the safety and mobility of its delegation throughout their stay in the host cities.
Visa concerns for star players
A primary point of contention involves the entry of players and officials into North America. Canada recently refused entry to the federation’s chief due to alleged links to the IRGC, creating a precedent that Tehran is desperate to avoid. Iran is now demanding that professional footballers who have completed mandatory military service are not penalised during the visa application process.
Taj was explicit about the names involved, stating: "All players and technical staff, especially those who have served their military service in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or IRGC, such as Mehdi Taremi and Ehsan Hajsafi, should be granted visas without any problems."
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FIFA maintains the status quo
Despite the brewing controversy and warnings from Tehran, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has maintained that the tournament schedule will proceed as planned. The governing body expects participating nations to fulfil their fixtures regardless of the political climate, while working to address logistical challenges related to the host nation’s domestic arrangements.
Iran, who are set to be based in Tucson, Arizona, during the World Cup, have been drawn alongside New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Group G. The Iranians are scheduled to open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.